WATCH: Information for people scheduled for Covid-19 vaccine in HSE Donegal Vaccination Centre

The Saolta Group has issued information for people due to receive a Covid-19 vaccine at the HSE Donegal Vaccination Centre, Letterkenny IT.

The group has overall responsibility for the vaccination programme across the west and north west.

Chief Director of Nursing and Midwifery at the Saolta Group Paul Hooton said: “Covid-19 vaccines are very safe, very effective and we are seeing the evidence of this in reduced hospitalisations and ICU admissions.

"I encourage everyone who has registered for a vaccination to attend for their appointment. To help people prepare for their vaccine, we have tried to outline each step of the process and reduce any apprehension they may feel about attending a vaccination centre.

“Every vaccine administered is further protection from the effects of COVID-19 and we look forward to welcoming increasing numbers of the local community to the HSE Donegal Vaccination Centre located in Letterkenny IT over the coming weeks.”

Information sheets have been prepared which advise those going for vaccines on:

- what documents they need

- how to get there, when to arrive and what to wear

- what to expect on arrival at the vaccination centre

- what to expect before and after receiving the vaccine

The information sheet 'HSE Donegal Vaccination Centre' is available here

More information is available at saolta.ie/content/vaccine