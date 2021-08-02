WATCH : Incredible footage of swimming with 10,000 jellyfish at popular Donegal beach

Beachgoers in Donegal are all too aware of the massive amount of jellyfish that the recent spell of good weather brought to the county's beaches.
The jellyfish were enough to keep many people out of the water, though some bathers were undeterred. And for those taking to the water in the protection of wetsuits, this natural phenomenon was a rare experience to be savoured rather than feared.
Snorkeller Conor Bradley captured this incredible footage, showing how beautiful these creatures are in their natural environment.
Alannagh Nic Fhloinn is the new Mary from Dungloe. Picture: Mary from Dungloe International Arts Festival facebook page
