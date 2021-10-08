Watch: Labour Councillor Martin Farren outlines his thoughts at the mica protest in Dublin

Labour Councillor Martin Farren was among the public representatives at the huge mica protest in Dublin.
He was full of praise for the organisers and paid tribute to the people of Donegal for turning out in such big numbers.
Video: Catherine McGinty
