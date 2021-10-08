Watch: Donegal Fine Gael TD Joe McHugh hopes there will be a "quick conclusion" to mica issue

Donegal Fine Gael TD Joe McHugh is still hopeful that there will be an acceptable outcome for those affected by the mica crisis.
He said that he hopes there will be a "quick conclusion" to the issue.
He was among the public representatives at the protest in Dublin today.
