VIDEO - "Christmas is coming, the storms are coming, we need to get 100% redress," - declares campaigner Paddy Diver

"Christmas is coming, the storms are coming, we need to get 100% redress," - that was the view of high-profile mica campaigner Paddy Diver, when he spoke to Donegal Live at today's protest.
The Inishowen man has been one of the most active campaigners.
He outlined his thoughts in this video.
Video: Catherine McGinty
