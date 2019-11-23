WATCH: Huge crowds as Santa arrives for Donegal's biggest Christmas Lights switch-on

One of the biggest crowds ever to attend a Christmas lights switch-on in Donegal flocked to the heart of Letterkenny as Santa came to town.

There was a great festive atmosphere for the family themed event organised by Letterkenny Chamber.

And there was even some (artificial) snow to add to the occasion.

Keith Fletcher was the lively and fun-filled MC of the event which was warmly received by the large attendance that gathered around the Market Square/Main Street area of the town.

Letterkenny Chmaber and the businesses involved have received much favourable comment for the event on Friday evening.