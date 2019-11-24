WATCH: Retired Donegal Army colonel recalls being part of the Honor Guard at President John F. Kennedy's funeral

This week marked the 56th anniversary of the assassination of John F. Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States.

So it is timely to recall the following report produced by Donegal TV.

In this special report, retired Army Col Brian O"Reilly - a well known figure in Donegal - gives his account about being one of the Irish Defence Forces Cadets who were the Honor Guard at the late President John F Kennedy's funeral, at the request of the first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

The funeral took place at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on November 25th, 1963.

Produced, filmed and edited by Shane Wallace, the report is by Christopher Ashmore with the programme introduced by Andrea Gilligan, who is now with Newstalk.

Additional JFK footage with Special thanks to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston (www.jfklibrary.org) and Col. Brian O'Reilly.

This feature was originally broadcast on 22 November 2013 as part of the 50th anniversary of Kennedy's death.



