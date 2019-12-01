WATCH: Flashback to 50 years ago and customs on the border between Donegal and Tyrone

Contact
With Brexit looming next year, it is timely to cast the mind back 50 years ago to the final days of the Co. Donegal Railways - and a time when there were customs on the border between Donegal and Northern Ireland.
In this clip from the Huntley Film Archives, you can see a steam train pulling out of Strabane station as if heads for Donegal.
A sign on a pillar reads "Northern Ireland H. M. Customs and Excise, Customs Boundary Post, Strabane".
The footage also shows inspectors looking through passenger luggage laid out on a table on the platform.
