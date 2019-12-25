Watch: The spirit of Christmas in Donegal - volunteers provide a wonderful dinner for those living alone

Contact
The spirit of Christmas was very much in evidence today as the annual Christmas Day Dinner for those living alone was once again held in Conwal Parish Hall in Letterkenny.
This was the 14th year that the event has been held and great credit is due to more than 40 volunteers who helped out.
The event is now in its 14th year and brings people together who may otherwise have been alone on Christmas Day. The main organiser is Kathy O'Connor, who outlined what it is all about, and praised all involved in any way.
A wonderful meal is prepared in the hall - thanks to the the support of the Radisson Blu Hotel - and there is also entertainment.
It's a great way for many of those involved to enjoy the day with other people.
Particular thanks goes to Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce, the Radisson Blu Hotel, Letterkenny, Tina's Cakes from Newtowncunningham, and those who assisted in any way.
