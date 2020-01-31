WATCH: Donegal man's incredible world record success

How many Irish coffees could you make in three minutes?

Quite a few if you are the world record holder, Donegal Town man Rory McGee.

Rory works as a barman in Cork's Shelbourne Bar. He recently travelled to Dublin to take part in the world record attempt.

So how many Irish coffees did Rory manage to make in three minutes? He completed 49 perfect Irish coffees, quite a remarkable achievement indeed.

Thanks to Philip at the Shelbourne Bar for allowing us to share their video of Rory's road to success.