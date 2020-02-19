WATCH: Donegal trio hit all the right notes on the Voice UK

West Donegal band Evergreen certainly struck the right chord with judge Will.i.am at their blind audition on the Voice UK.

Their rendition of the Joni Mitchell classic Big Yellow Taxi prompted Will.i.am to turn for the Donegal act almost as soon as the song started.

The three young women who are all school friends aged 18 to 19 were thrilled to be selected to work with top music producer and Black Eyed Peas member Will.i.am.

Judges praised the group for their confident, pleasing harmonies.

The premise of the Voice UK is that judges do not see those who are auditioning, so they choose their acts based on vocal performances alone.

The blind audition stage of the series has now finished. Next up is the Battles round, where acts go head to head to see which ones reach the live shows.

The Voice UK airs on ITV, UTV and Virgin Media One on Saturday evenings.