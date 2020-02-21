Contact

Watch: Severe flooding hits Donegal as river rises to seriously high levels

Motorist should exercise extreme care

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

As the rain continues to fall heavily in Donegal, reports have been coming in about flooding on several roads around the county.

Among the areas worst hit is the Kilmacrennan to Milford road where the River Lennon has broken its banks in places.

One local commented that they had never see the river so high.

As this video shows, motorists are experiencing difficult in driving.

With more rain forecast, motorists are being advised to drive with extreme care. Many fields are flooded, and there is considerable surface water on roads.

According to Met Eireann the wind and rain will give way to a mix of clear spells and scattered showers early tonight.

However, some of the showers will be heavy and some may turn wintry over higher ground.

It will turn cold in the clearance with lows of 2 to 5 Celsius in fresh to strong and gusty west to southwest winds. 

Winds will be stronger at times near the coasts.

