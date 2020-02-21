Watch: Severe flooding hits Donegal as river rises to seriously high levels

Contact
As the rain continues to fall heavily in Donegal, reports have been coming in about flooding on several roads around the county.
Among the areas worst hit is the Kilmacrennan to Milford road where the River Lennon has broken its banks in places.
One local commented that they had never see the river so high.
As this video shows, motorists are experiencing difficult in driving.
With more rain forecast, motorists are being advised to drive with extreme care. Many fields are flooded, and there is considerable surface water on roads.
According to Met Eireann the wind and rain will give way to a mix of clear spells and scattered showers early tonight.
However, some of the showers will be heavy and some may turn wintry over higher ground.
It will turn cold in the clearance with lows of 2 to 5 Celsius in fresh to strong and gusty west to southwest winds.
Winds will be stronger at times near the coasts.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Joanne Murphy, Maria McGuinness and Erin Murphy at the "Oscars" Joanne and Erin are both pharmacy students, following in mum's footsteps.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.