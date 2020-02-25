WATCH: Join National Tree Week in Donegal and make a positive, lasting contribution to your community

The theme for this year’s National Tree Week is ‘Health Trees Healthy Planet.’

And with so much awareness of climate change, this has never been more relevant.

The theme was chosen to promote tree health and the important role trees play in protecting our planet by taking on climate change and providing natural renewable resources. It also references the health benefits, both physical and mental health that trees and forests provide.

National Tree Week takes place from Saturday, March 21 to Friday, March 27 and is run by Coillte and the National Tree Council. More information is available at www.treecouncil.ie or www.coillte.ie

Coillte is donating 30,000 native trees for planting during National Tree Week. Schools, companies and communities in Donegal are encouraged to register their Tree Week event with the National Tree Council. The number of trees available in Donegal will be directly related to demand. Trees will be made available for collection through Donegal County Council.

Communications Manager for Coillte Pat Neville said: “We’re extremely proud to be continuing our partnership with the Tree Council of Ireland for what we hope will be the best Tree Week yet.

“National Tree Week reminds us of all the benefits of trees and helps bring attention to climate change issues, and the positive role trees play in our communities.

“We are encouraging everyone in County Donegal to register their events and use the campaign hashtag #TreeWeek2020 to promote their events.”

National Tree Week 2020 is also on message with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation which has declared the year 2020 the International Year of Plant Health.

National Tree Week 2020 supports this theme by striving to raise awareness about protecting plant and tree health while protecting the environment and boosting economic development. The Irish forestry sector supports 12,000 rural based jobs in Ireland and contributes approximately €2.3 billion to the economy every year.

Coillte has supported National Tree Week since 1989, providing over half a million trees to the annual campaign.

Lasting Difference

President of the National Tree Council Joseph McConville said: “National Tree Week provides the ideal opportunity for local groups to get together and make a lasting difference in their communities.

“Last year we saw over 300 events take place around the country and we’d love to see more parents and teachers get involved and educate their children about trees and the diverse role they play in rural and urban environments.”

A list of all registered events in Donegal will be available on the Tree Council of Ireland’s website closer to the time.

There will be tree planting and educational events taking place across the country, where the public can find out what trees do for our environment, which trees suit the Irish ecosystem and how you can ensure your tree stays healthy throughout the whole year.