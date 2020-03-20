A board apart on Donegal's surfing beaches

In early summer-like conditions Donegal Live visited different parts of the south-west of the county to gauge just how well people were coping with and indeed, observing the measures in relation to social distancing.

The good weather brought many on to the beaches and golf courses with many even braving the chilly Atlantic waters for an invigorating swim.

As part of our interviews, we spoke to three young surfers from the Murphy and Gilmartin families who despite their relatively young ages have surfed some of the top waves in the North West including the famous Peak @Bundoran. The lads were all united in their message - "Keep your distance, stay a board apart whether you're in the water or on the beach.

"Together we can all beat this!"