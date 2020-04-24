Wonderful performance of Coldplay's Fix You by the young singers at The Donegal Youth Choir

An exquisite musical performance by the Donegal Youth choir is taking the internet by storm.

Unable to get together for their regular rehearsals the choir's leader, Sara Laughlin, decided a great way to keep the choir alive would be to do a virtual get together.

Their rendition of Coldplay's Fix You is their answer to both the challenge of Covid-19 and not being able to come together as a group. So let's spread the positive message intended by these brilliant young performers.

Sara Laughlin the choir leader said:

"As is the case with many performing groups around the country, and indeed the world, we cannot meet for our weekly rehearsals where we meet our friends, chat & make music as well as our annual concerts & showcases which we look forward to so much & work so hard for are cancelled.

"One of our choir members recently commented that "it was like a part of her life was missing" That's what music and being a part of this choir family means, it is part of who we are.

"So instead we decided to meet virtually and put together this very special video of one of our favourite songs, Fix You by Coldplay. This was a big project which took a lot of putting together and a huge thank you to Kevin Murray for all of his help on this and for adding his sweet electric guitar playing & drums. We hope you enjoy it!

Their video went live on Facebook yesterday and is getting a fantastic reaction. It is also set to be a huge hit on You Tube.

I think that you will enjoy it as well and spread the message to Donegal people all over the world.

Well done everybody!