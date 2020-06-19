WATCH: Daniel and Majella get put through their paces on TG4

Contact
This Sunday, on episode three of 'Daniel sa Bhaile,' Daniel will chat to county music legends Margo O'Donnell and Trudi Lalor as well as singer Ríoghnach Connolly.
Majella and Daniel will try out Kangoo Boots at home in the kitchen.
Daniel has built also built a fairy garden and will get some gardening tips from Deirdre Brennan.
It will be fun-filled show with Daniel again this week, Sunday at 6:40pm on TG4. Viewers can also watch the entire series to date on TG4.ie
Produced by Big Mountain Productions with support from the Irish Language Broadcast Fund of Northern Ireland Screen.
