WATCH: Donegal man sets off on mammoth swim - around Ireland!

Donegal man Henry O’Donnell is raising funds for Water Safety Ireland and the Irish Cancer Society by attempting to finswim around the entire coast of Ireland.

In doing so, he aims to be the first person in history to circumnavigate the island.

He is due to set off today (Thursday) from Carrickfinn beach at 2.00 pm.

As a qualified lifeguard, diver and swimming teacher, Henry’s has a special interest in water safety.

His affinity with Water Safety Ireland and its goals has remained an ever present in his more than forty years of experience in the water.

A native of Carrickfinn he is a father of six.

Apart from his historic involvement with the local GAA teams / other sports, he always had an affinity with the great outdoors and was always inspired by the rugged Atlantic Ocean, coastal region and mountainous terrain in his native northwest Donegal. With a lifetime of outdoor activity, sport and disciplined work ethic, it was clear that he was destined for a career involving significant physical activity.

Many of his outdoor challenges, sea swimming and mountaineering expeditions were for charitable causes. He has always helped others through his work and expeditionary pursuits and is intent on continuing this trend into the future.

You can donate HERE