Watch: New trailer from RTÉ confirms that The Late Late Toy Show 2020 is on the way!

2020 has been a year like no other, but the team at The Late Late Toy Show have been working tirelessly against the odds to ensure that this year's show will be delivered, and that Christmas can officially begin! Today marks just two weeks until Ireland's most anticipated television show of the year, and host Ryan Tubridy says that 2020 is one where we really need the joy that The Late Late Toy Show brings to the family, wherever in the world they might be.

"It has been a very strange year, and that's why this Christmas is so important. It's also why this year's Late Late Toy Show is possibly the most important of all time," Ryan says. "We're going to be singing, we're going to be dancing, we're going to be playing with toys, and we're going to be having lots and lots and lots and lots of fun. We need you to gather together and join us, and let's make Christmas, Christmas!"

The Late Late Toy Show trailer, made by RTÉ Creative in association with Banjoman Films, premiered on television tonight, Friday, November 13th, during the Six One News bulletin on RTÉ One. It tells the story of a young girl called Eva (Hannah Galvin) who, like everyone, is stuck at home. Eva is missing her friends, friends she usually gets into her pjs with to watch the show. Her concerned brother Rob (Darragh Shannon), goes above and beyond on the family farm to ensure Eva and her friends can be together to experience the magic of The Late Late Toy Show, just like every other year.

As Eva, Rob and her friends watch on from their cars, Ryan appears on the barn wall and tells them: "Never before have we needed a Christmas quite like this one, we are going to make this year's Late Late Toy Show the biggest, the best, the brightest. So, put your feet up, get the popcorn out, sit back and enjoy, the party starts here."
 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

