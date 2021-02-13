Watch: Well known Donegal farmer features in Aurivo Down on the farm video

Contact
A Donegal farmer is being profiled this week in as part of the Aurivo Farm Profitability Programme.
Richard Starrett from Lifford is involved in the programme which examines issues such as how to sustainably manage the farm, labour management, work-life balance, animal health and welfare among many other areas. In the video, he gives a quick overview on what's happening on his farm pre-calving 2021.
Richard Starrett is regarded as one of Donegal's most progressive farmers and was the 2020 winner of the NDC and Kerrygold Milk Quality Awards.
