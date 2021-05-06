Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Ballyshannon actor joins amateur movement to mark the deferred RTÉ All Ireland Drama Festival

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Fifty amateur drama groups compete annually for the coveted grand prix at the RTÉ All Ireland Drama Festival, normally held in May of each year in Athlone, Co Westmeath. 

In existence since 1953, the festival has once again been deferred to 2022. However, actors from a range of the regional festival locations have come together to mark what should have been the 69th RTÉ All Ireland Drama Festival. It includes renowned Ballyshannon Drama Festival favourite and Donegal actor, Trisha Keane.

Recorded remotely using mobile devices, the special two-minute film is a reflection on the lockdowns and restrictions that have seen theatres go dark all over the country.

Regina Bushell, Festival Director, says: “Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on all in the performing arts, not least on Ireland’s network of 37 amateur drama festivals, many of which are at the core of creative and community life in their localities. We are enormously proud of this stunning piece of work, and the opportunity to showcase so many talented voices. As we look toward 2022, and hopefully an in-person festival, I’m mindful of the final reflection in this moving piece: we will start again.”

Those featured in the final film are:

Majella Toolan, Ballinamore Drama Festival
Trisha Keane, Ballyshannon Drama Festival
Regina Bushell, Athlone Drama Festival
Clare Greer, Bangor Drama Festival
Rachael Elliott, Cavan Drama Festival
Tom Hanley, Clare Drama Festival
Tina Ward, Glenamaddy Drama Festival
Aidan Reidy, Kerry Drama Festival.
Padraig O'Toole, Mountmellick Drama Festival
Sean Hurson, Mid Ulster Drama Festival
Gayna Beresford, Newtownabbey Drama Festival
Connie Broderick, Rathangan Drama Festival
Sean Corcoran, Rush Drama Festival
Brendan Doyle, South Wicklow Drama Festival
Peter Davey, Western Drama Festival

RTÉ have thanked Regina Bushell, Director of the RTÉ All Ireland Drama Festival, and all involved, and Mairead Broderick, Secretary of the Amateur Drama Council of Ireland, as well as all the festivals below, in addition to those above.

Castleblayney Drama Festival
Claregalway Drama Festival
Claremorris Drama Festival
Enniskillen Drama Festival
Kildare Drama Festival
Kilmuckridge Drama Festival
Kiltyclogher Drama Festival
Lislea Drama Festival
Newry Drama Festival
Newtownstewart Drama Festival
North Cork Drama Festival
Portadown Drama Festival
Roscommon Drama Festival
Shercock Drama Festival
South Leinster Drama Festival
Strabane Drama Festival
Tipperary Drama Festival
West Clare Drama Festival
West Cork Drama Festival
West Waterford Drama Festival
Wexford Drama Festival

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

Donegal Annual is on the shelves

The cover of this year's special Donegal Annual which shows the statue of Colmcille on the Church of the Sacred Heart. Carndonagh, by renowned Dublin sculptor, Albert Power

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie