Ballyshannon actor joins amateur movement to mark the deferred RTÉ All Ireland Drama Festival

Fifty amateur drama groups compete annually for the coveted grand prix at the RTÉ All Ireland Drama Festival, normally held in May of each year in Athlone, Co Westmeath.
In existence since 1953, the festival has once again been deferred to 2022. However, actors from a range of the regional festival locations have come together to mark what should have been the 69th RTÉ All Ireland Drama Festival. It includes renowned Ballyshannon Drama Festival favourite and Donegal actor, Trisha Keane.
Recorded remotely using mobile devices, the special two-minute film is a reflection on the lockdowns and restrictions that have seen theatres go dark all over the country.
Regina Bushell, Festival Director, says: “Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on all in the performing arts, not least on Ireland’s network of 37 amateur drama festivals, many of which are at the core of creative and community life in their localities. We are enormously proud of this stunning piece of work, and the opportunity to showcase so many talented voices. As we look toward 2022, and hopefully an in-person festival, I’m mindful of the final reflection in this moving piece: we will start again.”
Those featured in the final film are:
Majella Toolan, Ballinamore Drama Festival
Trisha Keane, Ballyshannon Drama Festival
Regina Bushell, Athlone Drama Festival
Clare Greer, Bangor Drama Festival
Rachael Elliott, Cavan Drama Festival
Tom Hanley, Clare Drama Festival
Tina Ward, Glenamaddy Drama Festival
Aidan Reidy, Kerry Drama Festival.
Padraig O'Toole, Mountmellick Drama Festival
Sean Hurson, Mid Ulster Drama Festival
Gayna Beresford, Newtownabbey Drama Festival
Connie Broderick, Rathangan Drama Festival
Sean Corcoran, Rush Drama Festival
Brendan Doyle, South Wicklow Drama Festival
Peter Davey, Western Drama Festival
RTÉ have thanked Regina Bushell, Director of the RTÉ All Ireland Drama Festival, and all involved, and Mairead Broderick, Secretary of the Amateur Drama Council of Ireland, as well as all the festivals below, in addition to those above.
Castleblayney Drama Festival
Claregalway Drama Festival
Claremorris Drama Festival
Enniskillen Drama Festival
Kildare Drama Festival
Kilmuckridge Drama Festival
Kiltyclogher Drama Festival
Lislea Drama Festival
Newry Drama Festival
Newtownstewart Drama Festival
North Cork Drama Festival
Portadown Drama Festival
Roscommon Drama Festival
Shercock Drama Festival
South Leinster Drama Festival
Strabane Drama Festival
Tipperary Drama Festival
West Clare Drama Festival
West Cork Drama Festival
West Waterford Drama Festival
Wexford Drama Festival
