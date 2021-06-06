WATCH: Vote early and often for Donegal musician

A talented Donegal singer / songwriter is asking the county to get behind him in the public voting stage of a prestigious music competition.

Originally from Buncrana but now living in Canada, Paul Caldwell is one of the entrants in the CBC Music's Toyota Searchlight competition. Toyota Searchlight is CBC Music's long-running hunt for Canada's undiscovered musical talent.

CBC Music is an FM radio network operated by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

Paul has entered his song “Headlines”. Speaking to Donegal Live at Christmas, Paul explained: “My latest project is a five song EP, reflecting on some of my life experiences so far. It loosely follows the different stages of grief, starting at a low emotional point and eventually ending with a positive and hopeful song.

“The first single that was released in called ‘Headlines’. It’s a reflection on my youth, growing up in Marian Park, and Buncrana in general. The happiness of childhood and some of the heartache that happened around that time. It tells the story of Oran Doherty and Shaun Mc Laughlin, friends of ours who tragically died in the Omagh bombing in 1998. I wanted this song to remember the boys in their life and doesn’t define them by a tragedy.”

To vote for Paul, click: HERE. Voting closes on June 8.

On June 10, Paul is releasing his new video for his song Monday. The vodeo was directed by Jack Madeley.