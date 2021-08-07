08/08/2021

WATCH: A great insight into the flight from Dublin to the 'most scenic airport in the world'

Swedish carrier now operates flight from the capital to Carrickfinn in Donegal

Staff Reporter

An aviation enthusiast has posted some fascinating footage of the recently introduced Dublin to Donegal flight, which is now being operated by Swedish carrier Amapola Flyg.

Jamie Taylor provides a great insight into the flight, the interior of the Fokker 50 aircraft, and the spectacular scenery coming into Donegal Airport in Carrickfinn. Donegal Airport has been voted as the 'Most Scenic Airport in the world'.

He got a great reception from all involved and expressed his thanks for all the cooperation.

The flight takes about 35 minutes.

It is operated under the state subsidised Public Service Obligation contract.

