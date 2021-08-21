Watch and listen: An online talk by renowned historian on the Life and Legacy of St. Colmcille

The Donegal Library Service has been holding an online lecture series on the Life and Legacy of St. Colmcille.
Renowned historian Brian Lacey has been talking about the literary heritage of Colmcille and challenge some of the preconceived ideas.
He is the author of many research papers and about 15 books, including St Columba: His Life and Legacy and Manus O Donnell: Life of Colum Cille. For more details to to: www.donegallibrary.ie
