Watch: Finn Harps' Gareth Harkin can't wait for new season as Donegal club brings in new faces

Long-serving midfielder Gareth Harkin is buzzing about the new season ahead - and the prospect of two local derby games to get things going in the Airtricity League Premier Division.
Harps face Athlone Town on Saturday in their final pre-season game, and then the action begins with a home match against Sligo Rovers on February 14, followed by a trip to the Brandywell to face Derry City.
Horgan says that pre-season training is going well, and a number of new faces have arrived. Interestingly, he's never played a pre-season game at Finn Park! He's been speaking to Finn Harps TV.
