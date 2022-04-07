Watch: St Eunan's College welcome home their FAI Schools All-Ireland champions

St Eunan's College won the FAI Schools Dr Tony O’Neill National Senior Cup final in Athlone yesterday courtesy of a 3-2 win over Munster champions De La Salle from Waterford.
Last night the winning squad, managed by Michael Kelly and captained by Leon Doherty, made their way back to Letterkenny where they were given a Garda escort around the town before being welcomed back to the school by proud teachers and staff, parents and supporters.
Photos Stephen Doherty and FAI Schools
It's St Eunan's seventh victory at senior level, having shared the honours with Cork outfit Douglas Community School with the final never played due to the outset of the pandemic, the last time the competition took place in 2020.
