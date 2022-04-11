Watch: Letterbarrow manager Denis O'Gorman's delight at promotion

Letterbarrow Celtic got the result they wanted on Sunday when they overcame the leaders in the Donegal League Division 2, Letterkenny Rovers, to seal their promotion.
Christy McLaughlin scored the only goal of the game and it means that both Letterbarrow's title dreams are still alive, with Rovers to play Glenree in the last fixture in two weeks' time. Denis O'Gorman, Letterbarrow's manager, said his team did all that was asked of them.
"It was the goal from the start of the season to get promoted," he said. "It was a good performance against a brilliant Letterkenny Rovers team. We've a really panel and they've trained hard all year."
