17 Apr 2022

Watch: Aidan McAteer as Gaeil Fhánada get over the line against Downings

The Gaeil Fhánada manager was content to see his side continue their bright start to Division 2

Reporter:

Alan Foley

16 Apr 2022 11:09 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Aidan McAteer admitted it "wasn't nice" watching the last few minutes as his Gaeil Fhánada side saw off Downings in Portsalon this evening.

McAteer's side were in a decent position five points up in the first half, but were more than happy to run out winners on a scoreline of 2-8 to 0-12 with Downings pressing a lot in closing stages with the hosts down to 14 men.

Gaeil Fhánada continue their winning streak to edge past Downings

It was competitive to the last in Portsalon where Gaeil Fhánada did enough to get the better of their neighbours

The two-point victory means that Gaeil Fhánada have won all three of their outings in Division 2 ahead of their trip to St Mary's in Convot next Saturday.

Local News

