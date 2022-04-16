Watch: Aidan McAteer as Gaeil Fhánada get over the line against Downings

Aidan McAteer admitted it "wasn't nice" watching the last few minutes as his Gaeil Fhánada side saw off Downings in Portsalon this evening.
McAteer's side were in a decent position five points up in the first half, but were more than happy to run out winners on a scoreline of 2-8 to 0-12 with Downings pressing a lot in closing stages with the hosts down to 14 men.
The two-point victory means that Gaeil Fhánada have won all three of their outings in Division 2 ahead of their trip to St Mary's in Convot next Saturday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.