Watch: Goal from a corner then one from the centre circle in Donegal League

Letterkenny Rovers needed a home win to clinch the Temple Domestic Appliances Division Two title at Leckview Park on Sunday afternoon.
Glenree United provided the opposition as Stephen McConnell's side romped home in spectacular style to win on a 10-1 scoreline on the day. There were two spectacular goals scored, the first of which was direct from a corner from Jack Dwyer to make it 2-0 before Stephen Doak of Glenree pulled a goal back for the visitors to make it 5-1.
Seán Boner, outgoing president of the Donegal Historical Society, left, hands over the chain of office to the new holder of that position, Rev Raymond Blair
John Collins with his metal sculpture called Emergence. It will provide the centre piece for his display at the prestigious Chelsea Flower Show Photo: Joe Brennan
