Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

WATCH: Donegal siblings miss out on reaching mixed doubles final at AIG FZ Forza Irish Open

Tokyo Olympics next year still the big aim for Magees

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

Sam and Chloe Magee may have lost out in their defence of their Irish Badminton Open Mixed Doubles title over the weekend, but the Donegal siblings are still on track in their bid to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

They have several big tournaments still to play in and it will not be until late Spring until they know if they qualify as it is based on a rankings system, with points from tournaments played.

They progressed swiftly through the main draw in the National Indoor Arena in Dublin, beating  Patrick Scheiel and Franziska Volkmann from Germany after two games, 21-11 and 21-9. 

The second seeds had an intense first game in the last 16 but came out with a win, beating William Villeger and Sharone Bauer (France), 21-19 and 21-13. 

Up next was a quarter-final against Mathias Thyrri & Mai Surrow from Denmark, whom they beat  19-21, 21-9, 21-13.

But it wasn’t to be for the Raphoe brother and sister as they lost to number three seeds Ronan Labar and Anne Tran of France, 21-17, 21-13 in the AIG FZ Forza Irish Open Semi-Finals.

The Open was covered on television by Badminton Europe & TG4.

Chloe Magee, already a three times Olympian in the ladies singles, is hoping for a fourth Olympics next year.

She is hoping that with her brother Sam that they can be Ireland’s first mixed doubles representatives in the Olympics.

In the summer the won European bronze medals.

Based in Dublin, both of them play professional badminton in Germany.

Meanwhile, another Magee brother, Joshua, was competing with Sara Boyle, also in the mixed doubles.They lost to England’s Gregory Mairs and Victoria Williams 21-16, 21-13.

Rachael Darragh, a niece of the other Magees, reached the last 16 of the women’s singles where she lost out to Qi Xuefei of France, 21-8, 21-6.

In her mixed doubles match, with Paul Reynolds, they made a first round exit after losing out to Lin Kuan-Ting and Lin Hsiang Ti of Taiwan 21-17, 19-21, 21-11.


Finals Results

MS -  Toma Junior Popov (8) (FRA) vs Pablo Abian (4) (ESP) - 21-10, 24-22.

WS - Qi Xuefei (4) (FRA) vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen (5) (DEN) - 21-15, 21-12.

MD - Jones Ralfy Jansen & Peter Kaesbauer (3) (GER) vs Alexander Dunn & Adam Hall (2) (SCO) - 21-19, 17-21, 21-18.

WD - Amalie Magelund & Freja Ravn (DEN) vs Delphine Delrue & Lea Palermo (FRA) - 21-18,21-11.

XD - Mathias Christiansen & Alexandra Boje (4) (DEN) vs Ronan Labar & Anne Tran (3) (FRA) - 21-13, 21-12.

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie