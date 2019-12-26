Watch: Action from Donegal's biggest St. Stephen's Day 5k

Contact
The 49th annual Finn Valley St. Stephen's Day 5k proved to be a resounding success once again.
The race was won Sean McGinley with Michael Black in second with Mark McPaul in third. Teresa Doherty (McGloin) was first female home.
Kieran Carlin, who has recorded so many great sporting moments, was on hand to video the event and post it live as well.
Many of those taking part were home for Christmas.
As always, there were plenty of families taking part.
The event was started by local man, former Donegal GAA star Michael Lafferty.
JJ Reid Motors Letterkenny were the main sponsor for the event.
The full results will follow.
