PICTURE SLIDE SHOW: De La Salle, Ballyshannon remember their 1999 Mac Larnon Cup success with get-together

De La Salle celebrated their last MacLarnon Cup success in 1999 on Saturday with a reunion to mark the 20th anniversary of the win.

There was a challenge match played in Munday's Field between the '99 team and Rest of the World selection and afterwards the video of the final was replayed in the Bridgend.

De La Salle defeated St Louis, Ballymena in the final in Omagh by 0-6 to 0-3. They can thank goalkeeper Carl O'Brien who saved a penalty in the closing stages but overall the Ballyshannon side were worthy winners.

The winning team was: C O'Brien; J O'Donnell, B Merrifield, M McGrath; D McGrath, G McHugh, B McCaffrey, C McShea, M Gurn; D O'Connor, S McShane (0-3), J Coyle; J Travers (0-1), M Lawless (0-1), A Boyle (0-1). Sub used: P Donagher for O'Connor.