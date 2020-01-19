WATCH: The case for the new Finn Harps Donegal Community Stadium is highlighted - €1.2m has already been spent

Finn Harps are pushing hard to get a new stadium to bring Donegal soccer into a new era.

Harps’ ambitious plans for a new stadium date back to 2007 when planning permission was first granted. And to date around €1.2m has been spent on site clearance works at the new ground in Stranorlar, and on part of the main stand and administration block.

Recently, the club was rocked when it emerged that its application for funding to the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport had been unsuccessful. But the club is stepping up its efforts to get state funding.

And it has now emerged that the Harps application and economic appraisal has been referred by the Department of to its Strategic Research and Analysis Division (SRAD).

The club is ready and is still hopeful that Donegal will not be overlooked and that the €6.7m phase one of the project can get the green light.

This would enable the completion of the main stand with administration block and changing facilities, the laying of the pitch, floodlighting, security fencing, turnstiles, and car parking. Further phases a second stand and terracing. And there are also plans for more pitches, with a big emphasis on developing youth football.

Finn Harps will be lobbying all the general election candidates locally to push for the project which is of paramount importance not just to Finn Harps but for soccer in the county for generations to come.