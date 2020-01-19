Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

WATCH: The case for the new Finn Harps Donegal Community Stadium is highlighted - €1.2m has already been spent

New facilities will benefit a whole new generation as well as Harps

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

Finn Harps are pushing hard to get a new stadium to bring Donegal soccer into a new era.

Harps’ ambitious plans for a new stadium date back to 2007 when planning permission was first granted. And to date around €1.2m has been spent on site clearance works at the new ground in Stranorlar, and on part of the main stand and administration block.

Recently, the club was rocked when it emerged that its application for funding to the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport had been unsuccessful. But the club is stepping up its efforts to get state funding.

And it has now emerged that the Harps application and economic appraisal has been referred by the Department of to its Strategic Research and Analysis Division (SRAD).

The club is ready and is still hopeful that Donegal will not be overlooked and that the €6.7m phase one of the project can get the green light.

This would enable the completion of the main stand with administration block and changing facilities, the laying of the pitch, floodlighting, security fencing, turnstiles, and car parking. Further phases a second stand and terracing. And there are also plans for more pitches, with a big emphasis on developing youth football.

Finn Harps will be lobbying all the general election candidates locally to push for the project which is of paramount importance not just to Finn Harps but for soccer in the county for generations to come.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie