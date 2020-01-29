WATCH: Highlights of the 2020 Donegal Mini-Stages Rally

As the dust settles after the highly successful 2020 Donegal Mini-Stages Rally last weekend, rally enthusiasts have been looking back at the event.

Tyrone's Ryan Loughran emerged as the winner just ahead of Damien Gallagher with Johnny Jordan in third. The six stages were done over two loops.

A number of highlights packages have since been published, including this one from CMC Videos.

Meanwhile, the big event this weekend coming is the Galway International Rally.