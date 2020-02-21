Watch: World Indoor Tug of War Championships being staged in Donegal

The Tug of War International Federation's world indoor championships are being staged in Donegal.

Today is day two of the club events, while tomorrow and Sunday will feature the international action. Clonmany B won a silver medal on day one.

In the men's under-23 event earlier today, Dabenniu Chinese Taipei beat Taipai University to take gold in a section that also included a Clonmany team.

Clonmany A and Clonmany B are both involved in the men's 600 kg competition this afternoon. There are 22 teams taking part.

Meanwhile, Irish side Mountain View won the men's 640 kg club competition today when they beat Deinum Britsom of the Netherlands. Ten teams were involved.

The women's 500kg club team event is also on today.

The staging of the championships is a real boost to Donegal, with around 1,000 competitors having made the trip.

The organisers are hoping that as a result of the championships there will be an increase in interest in the sport.