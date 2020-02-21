Watch: A glimpse of what it's like at World Indoor Tug of War Championships in Donegal

Day two of the Tug of War International Federation's World Indoor Tug of War Championships has seen plenty of action at the event being staged in Donegal.

Indeed, the Mountain View club from Ireland took the honours in the 640kg men's event. One of the team, Andrew McGonagle, is from Donegal.

Meanwhile, Clonmany A and Clonmany B have both been competing in the men's 600kg event.

The action continues tomorrow and on Sunday with teams from nations all around the world taking part. Ireland will be presented by Clonmany.

It may be wet and gloomy outside but inside the Aura venue is awash with colour.

And there has been a great reaction from those in attendance, especially from those who are watching the sport live for the first time ever.

Results of the group Men 600 group 2:

1. Mountain View Ireland

2. Ibarra Basque Country

3. Clonmany Ireland

4. Berriozar Basque Country

5. Black Bull Camaiore Italy

6. Kyoto Shobo Lobster Japan

7. Beti Gazte B Basque Country

8. Nantoe Chinese Taipei

9. Westfriesland Netherlands

10. Murueta B Basque Country

Results of the group Women 500:

1. Jingmei Chinese Taipei

2. Badaiotz Basque Country

3. Txantrea Basque Country

4. Beti Gazte Basque Country

5. Gaztedi Basque Country

6. Ibarra Basque Country

7. Lagerweij Netherlands

8. Antsoain Basque Country

9. Kaiserberg Germany

Total results Men 640 kg:

1. Mountain View Ireland

2. Deinum Britsum Netherlands

3. Monnickendam Netherlands

4. Fitness Factory Chinese Taipei

5. Horsman Netherlands

6. it Heidenskip Netherlands

7. Ozoli Latvia

8. Zuraidarrak A Basque Country

9. Zuraidarrak B Basque Contry

10. Antsoain Basque Country