Watch: A glimpse of what it's like at World Indoor Tug of War Championships in Donegal

Contact
Day two of the Tug of War International Federation's World Indoor Tug of War Championships has seen plenty of action at the event being staged in Donegal.
Indeed, the Mountain View club from Ireland took the honours in the 640kg men's event. One of the team, Andrew McGonagle, is from Donegal.
Meanwhile, Clonmany A and Clonmany B have both been competing in the men's 600kg event.
The action continues tomorrow and on Sunday with teams from nations all around the world taking part. Ireland will be presented by Clonmany.
It may be wet and gloomy outside but inside the Aura venue is awash with colour.
And there has been a great reaction from those in attendance, especially from those who are watching the sport live for the first time ever.
Results of the group Men 600 group 2:
1. Mountain View Ireland
2. Ibarra Basque Country
3. Clonmany Ireland
4. Berriozar Basque Country
5. Black Bull Camaiore Italy
6. Kyoto Shobo Lobster Japan
7. Beti Gazte B Basque Country
8. Nantoe Chinese Taipei
9. Westfriesland Netherlands
10. Murueta B Basque Country
Results of the group Women 500:
1. Jingmei Chinese Taipei
2. Badaiotz Basque Country
3. Txantrea Basque Country
4. Beti Gazte Basque Country
5. Gaztedi Basque Country
6. Ibarra Basque Country
7. Lagerweij Netherlands
8. Antsoain Basque Country
9. Kaiserberg Germany
Total results Men 640 kg:
1. Mountain View Ireland
2. Deinum Britsum Netherlands
3. Monnickendam Netherlands
4. Fitness Factory Chinese Taipei
5. Horsman Netherlands
6. it Heidenskip Netherlands
7. Ozoli Latvia
8. Zuraidarrak A Basque Country
9. Zuraidarrak B Basque Contry
10. Antsoain Basque Country
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.