WATCH: See how a Donegal driver won a dramatic Mayo Stages Rally

The opening round of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship saw Donegal's Donagh Kelly secure victory in his VW Polo R5, with co-driver Conor Foley from Monaghan.

Monaghan's Josh Moffett led the rally for most of the way, but encountered trouble on stage eight of the nine stages.

This Flyin Finn Motorsport video features highlights of the rally from last weekend.