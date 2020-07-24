WATCH: Full range of golf pics and reports from clubs in Donegal

Cruit

Our weekend started with Lady Captain’s prize on Saturday, with Marie McGonagle taking top prize in Anne T Doherty's big day.

On Sunday it was the MFV Neptune competition and the winner was Chris McGonagle, the son of Saturday’s winner.

Great double for this mother and son, but I think the praise must go to their coach, John McGonagle.

We had over 100 golfers out on Sunday and fantastic to see so many young people, beginners and students taking part. Well done to all.

Full results - M.F.V. Neptune. 19/07/2020: 1st Chris McGonagle (4) 39pts; 2nd Joseph Gillespie (17) 38pts B.O.T; 3rd Chris Walsh (6) 38pts B.O.T; 4th John Ward (13) 38pts B.O.T. F9 Alan Cowley (15) 21pts. B9 Gary Boyle (12) 20pts B.O.T. Par 68. C.S.S 68 (36pts)

Congrats also to John Ward who had his first hole in one on Sunday at the 6th hole.

With bar closed, all he could do was offer his 3 playing partners, Seamus, Frank and Neily a drink when we get back to normal times.

With course so busy now on Sundays we are trying a few wee changes to our time sheet, and hopefully few golfers will go for later times.

Keep enjoying the golf and stay safe.



BUNDORAN

MEN’S CLUB COMPETITION RESULTS: The weekend’s Competition Single Stableford which was kindly sponsored by Spar Express & Filling Station, Bundoran, the results were 1st Conor Tunny 42Pts; 2nd Donnie Herron 41pts; 3rd Michael Bowring 39pts; 4th Peter McGown 38pts (B.O.T). Gross was won by Shane Feeney 33pts

THIS WEEKENDS COMPETITION: This weekend’s we have Donagh Keon’s Captains Day on Saturday 25th. To book a tee time for any of these competitions please contact David at the Pro Shop on 071 984 1302 or book via the BRS App.

The club’s annual Open Week took place from 13-17 July.

Mon 13th Single Stroke, Sponsored by Allingham Arms Hotel, Bundoran; 1st Oran Gallagher 63; 2nd John Meade 64; 3rd Padraig Sheridan 65; 4th Gavin Bourke 66; Gross was won by Gavin Bourke 66

Wed 15th Singles Stableford, Sponsored by Pearse & Rory O’Neill Newsagents, Ballyshannon: 1st David Greene 38pts (B.O.T), 2nd Niall Carr 38pts (B.O.T), 3rd Jason McDowell 38pts, 4th Thomas Treacy 37pts. Gross was won by Oran Gallagher 35pts

Fri 17th Singles Stroke, Sponsored by David Robinson Bundoran GC Professional: 1st Patrick Doherty 63, 2nd Joseph Keaney 64 (B.O.T), 3rd Cian McEniff 64, 4th Conor McGuigan 65. Gross was won by Enda McFadden 67

Seniors: The seniors club play every Tuesday with the 1st Tee reserved from 10.50am – 12.00pm open to all male members who have reached the age of 55 and over, new members are always welcome so come long and enjoy a nice leisurely game of golf while making new friends and meeting some old friends.

Membership: New members are always welcome for more information on membership please 071 984 1302 or email us on info@bundorangolfclub.com, also check out the website at www.bundorangolfclub.com.



Donegal GC (Murvagh)

11/12 July: Stableford: The long holidays and constant practice fully paid off for Ciaran O’Reilly (15) whose 42 pts saw him claim top spot from veteran Hugh Dillon (14) in 2nd with 41 pts (B.O.T), just beating Martin Peters (12) on the countback. Declan Murrin (9) took the Gross with 31 pts.

13 July: Wesley Irvine Competition: The Wesley Irvine competition which attracted a huge field was won by Ciaran Campbell (11) with 40 pts. Simon Hopper (12) from Green Acres was 2nd with 39 pts and Martin Healy (14) claimed 3rd in a B.O.T with Joe Cannon (14) when both finished with 38 pts. Chris Barber (01) won the Gross prize with 35 pts.

15th July: Wednesday Open: Well done to Jan Cunningham who won the Wednesday Open with a great score of 42 pts. Simon Hopper, a man very much in form featured once again with 40 pts to take 2nd place. Stephen Allister was 3rd with 39 pts and Tiago Kangombe was 4th with 38 pts. Gross prize was won by Sean Boyle with 26 pts.

Gaoth Dobhair Ladies

Last Wednesday’s winners were two Kathleens with very different styles but both capable of taking in excellent scores when the conditions are right. They were right for Kathleen Rodgers last week when she returned an excellent 37 pts to take first prize. Kathleen Doherty, Kitty D was second with 33 pts and showing great form of late, just in time for Major season. Well done to both Kathleens, thanks to Deirdre and Sheila for the sponsorship.

Saturday next is President’s Day, Paul Roarty and we wish Paul all the best on his day with good weather to make the golf enjoyable. Presentations this year will be a more casual affair with BBQ served after the mens golf on Saturday and presentation of prizes at 8,00pm sharp, a very different kind of Presidents but sure to be a great evening; asking all prize winners to be in attendance.

Friday sees the return match between Rosapenna and Gweedore ladies and it is an uphill battle for the home side, they know what they have to do but as always it will be a good and sporting match and may the best side win.

Our first Open Day is Wednesday 29 July sponsored by Foras na Gaeilge, 18 hole stableford, members €6 Visitors €15.

Gaoth Dobhair

Manus Mc Clafferty from Gortahork and Chicago sponsored last weekends competition and like every other year it attracted a large entry. Due to the current pandemic the man himself could not be present but he had a very able deputy in his brother Jerry our Club Captain.

The scoring was very good in tough conditions with Club President Pól Ó Rabhartaigh (14) coming out on top with 41 pts albeit on a break of tie from young Michael Mc Bride (22) who is starting to feature regularly. The Gross went to Hugh Ó Gallchóir (4) with 37 pts. Third spot went to Owenie Gallagher (14) with 40pts on a break of tie from Anthony Doherty (8). The nines went to Paul Fletcher (21) and Philip Mc Bride (15) with 22 pts. The category prize went to Danny Ferry (25) with 39 pts. The CSS was 39 points.

Everyone at the Club would like to thank Manus for his generous sponsorship. The prizes for this competition will be presented on Saturday evening before the Presidents Prize presentation. All prizewinners are asked to attend.

Lá An Uachtaráin (Pól Ó Rabhartaigh) takes place this Saturday. The time sheet is full and if there are any members who wish to play and are not currently on it, you should contact Peadar or the Uachtarán and they will do their best to accomodate you. The format is 18 hole stableford with the Top 15 and equal going out for the nine hole playoff at 5.30pm.

The presentation of Prizes will take place after the players come in probably around 8.30pm. Ádh mór oraibh uilig.

There will be a club competition on Sunday 26 July.

Inter club competitions: Last Friday we had two teams in action. The junior scratch team bowed out of the competition despite winning their 3 matches at home comfortably, they could not get the one match required away from home despite two of their matches going to extra holes. We wish B&S the best of luck in the next round.

The Pierce Purcell team ensured their safe passage to the next round when they won all 3 matches at home and did not require anything from the away matches. Their prize is an away match with near neighbours Cloich Cheann Fhaola GC on a date to be confirmed.

The junior golfers played for Duais An Uachtaráin on Sunday last and 26 budding young golfers took to the fairways.The full results were as follows.

Junior A. 1st Oisín Ó Duibhir, 2nd Liam Glynn, 3rd Liam Breathnach, 4th Cronán Mac Phaidín.

Junior B. 1st Tadhg Ó Baoill, 2nd Cathal Mac Aoidh, 3rd Christopher Mac Giolla Bhríde, 4th Jack Mc Dowell.

Jun C. 1st John Joe Mac Giolla Bhríde, 2nd Jamie Mac Aoidh, 3rd Adam Mac Giolla Bhríde, 4th Colman Mac Cumhaill.

Good luck to the Lady members who will play for Duais an Uachtaráin on Wednesday. Hope the sun shines for you!

Letterkenny Ladies

18 Hole competitions are ongoing every Tuesday and Thursday so plenty of opportunities to get 3 cards submitted to be eligible to play on Lady Captain’s Day which isn’t too far away now and takes place on Saturday 8th August. Full details of events will be emailed to members and posted on Facebook and in the ladies locker room In the coming days.

Recent competition winners as follows:- Club Competition on Tuesday 7th July sponsored by Elaine & Paul Taylor was won by Veronica McAteer 33pts. Runner-Up Sandra McMonagle 32pts.(bot) 3rd Margaret Harvey 32pts.(bot) 4th Maria McGill 32pts.(bot) Front 9 Anne Flannery 21pts. Back 9 Tracy Spence 16pts.

Club Competition on Thursday 9th July sponsored by Evelyn O’Malley and Mary Gallagher. Back 9 Triona Daly 16pts. Front 9 Eileen Williamson 19pts. 4th Vera Kearney 32 pts.(bot) 3rd Mary Beth McBrearty 32 pts.(bot) Runner-Up Catherine Cooke-Harkin 34pts. Winner Cliodhna Patton 35pts. Fantastic to see another junior girl coming through winning her first Ladies Competition. Cliodhna of course has an excellent golfing pedigree, dad Seamus and brother Jack both Category 1 players but looks like these guys will have to share the limelight as I expect to be reporting many more winning scores from Cliodhna over the remainder of the season and in the years ahead.

Upcoming events: Tuesday 28th July Club Competition sponsored by Arena 7 and Thursday 30th July Club Competition sponsored by Catherine Cooke Harkin and Anne Flannery. There will also be an Open Competition on Sunday Aug 2nd sponsored by Gilroy Tiles - this is part of the mini open being run over the bank holiday weekend.

Dunfanaghy Ladies

Unfortunately the weather put an end to our Tuesday competition last week. However, with the much improved weather for the Clarence Shield Stroke Competition on Saturday we had some great scores returned. 1st Amanda Witherow 62 nett. 2nd Janice Doherty 68nett. 3rd Eleanor McKelvey 69nett. 1st9 Lynn McOwen 31.5 nett. 2nd9 Kerry Eakin 37 nett.

Amanda is definitely following in her mother’s footsteps. A fantastic score well done Amanda and all the winners.

Open week starts this Sunday the 26th July and runs until the 2nd August. Visitors entry fee for all competitions is €20 so please tell all your friends.

Letterkenny

Competition Results-Sweeney’s Spar Open (08/07/2020). Winner of the Sweeney’s Spar open was rising star & ever improving Dermot Dunleavy (18) with a brilliant score of 45 points which included 7 pars & a total 12 over par. Runner up on the day was Joe McManus (18) with an impressive 43 points BOT in a round that included 10 pars. Gross on the day and with a terrific 1 over par round that included birdies on the 12th & 14th & 14 pars was current match play champion Eunan McGarrigle (5) Third on the day also with 43 points & only beaten on BOT was Eoin O Shea (22) in a round that included 5 pars. Fourth place on 40 points (BOT) was wrapped up by Kyle Loughrey (22) with a superb eagle on the 18th the highlight of the round.

Hickey, Clarke & Langan Open (10/07/2020): First place on the day went to David McCormick (4) with a 4 over par 37 points including 9 pars & birdies on the 9th, 11th & 14th. Second place went to visitor Conor Henderson with 36 points in a round that included 8 pars & a birdie on the 8th. Third place on the day went to Chris Duffy (5) with 35 points, 6 over par round including 6 pars & birdies on 2nd, 4th, 7th & 11th. Fourth place went to Michael McLaughlin (24) with 34 points including a birdie on the 4th.

Evolve Menswear Open (11/07/2020): Winner of the Evolve Menswear Open went to PJ Nee (10) with a 8 over par 40 points including 9 pars & a birdie on 15th. Second place went to Henry McCahey (11) with 38 points (BOT) secured by a superb eagle on the 18th sealing the deal. Third place went to Rory McGonagle (21) also with 38 points including 6 pars. Fourth place also with 38 points was Mark McNulty (17) with 5 pars & a birdie on the 4th. Gross on the day was won by the previous days winner David McCormick (4) in a super round that included 10 pars & birdies on 2nd & 11th.

Co Lab LYIT Open (12/07/2020): Sunday’s open saw a return to a stroke play competition played in tough conditions but also some really good scoring. Winner on the day was the big hitting Ian Vance (21) who went around in nett score of 63 including 6 pars & a birdie on the 14th. Second went to Jack O Brien (15) with a nett score of 66 including 8 pars & a birdie on the 9th & 18th. Third place was Cian Walsh (19) with a nett score of 67 including 5 pars & a birdie on the 13th. Fourth place went to Paul Duddy (28) with a nett score of 69 in a round that included 4 pars & a birdie on the 14th. Gross prize on the day went to Kevin Rafferty (4) with a great round of 77 & 1 over nett including 9 pars & birdies on 16th & 18th. Visitors prize went to Damien Martin (5) with a super 6 over par including 8 pars & birdies on 4th, 11th & 18th.

Specsavers Letterkenny Monday open (13/07/20): Winner for the second time in as many weeks was the in form Ciaran Haran (13) with 41 points including 12 pars & total of 9 over par. Second place was Lee Walsh (8) with 39 points in a super 5 over round including 4 pars & birdies on the 4th, 7th, 10th, 11th & 12th. Third place went to club stalwart Liam Wiseman (10) with 38 points BOT in a round that included 12 pars. Fourth place went to Vinny McLaughlin (18) also with 38 points including 5 pars & a birdie on the 5th. Gross prize on the day went to Jack Patton (5) with a round that included 11 pars & a birdie on the 8th.

Portsalon

Captain's Day Saturday 25th July: A golfing season with a difference in 2020 owing to the effects of Covid-19. We remain under the Government's Phase 3 Protocols and, as such, the normal Captain's Days for our gents and ladies are not possible this summer. Instead, Stephen Connolly and Roseanne Logue are jointly holding a Captains event this Saturday 25th July including a BBQ for all. Timesheet is open via BRS or you may call the shop on 074 9159459 to reserve a tee-time. There will be no evening presentations in the Clubhouse, as per current restrictions.

Open Week Golfer of the Week: Congratulations to Liam Walsh who took the 'Golfer of the Week' prize for Open Week 2020 at Portsalon, which was kindly sponsored this year by Hensey School of Motoring.

The highlight of Liam's week certainly came on Monday last when he tallied a super score of 44 points to win the open competition sponsored Keating Amenities by three points. He was also amongst the prizes last Wednesday with a 23-point back nine and he picked up the points he needed on the final day to see off David Bonner and Sarah Nicholl.

Having been playing off a handicap of 28 as recently as February, Liam's lockdown practice routine has certainly paid off. He's been hard at it since the course reopened and there are unconfirmed rumours of a 'pitch and putt' style practice area in the garden in Kerrykeel. He's now down to a new playing handicap of 17! Thanks to Joe Hensey for his sponsorship of this prize.

Open Week Results - Tuesday 14th July - VPar sponsored by AK Golf: Winner: David Bonner (13) - 5up; Runner-up: Stuart Nicholl (16) - 2down; Third: Des Fegan (23) - 3down; Lady: Aideen Conway (16) -3down

Wednesday 15th July – Gents Stableford sponsored by Murray's Pharmacy Ramelton: Winner: Gerard Kelly (12) – 42 pts; Runner-up: Ciaran McCormick (18) – 39 pts BOT; Gross: Johnny Shields (4) – 34 gross pts; Third: Tom Quinn (8) – 39 pts BOT; Fourth: Sean Bosco Kelly (10) – 39 pts; First Nine: Ultan McGettigan (33) – 21 pts; Second Nine: Stuart Nicholl (16) – 23 pts. CSS: Home – 72 Visitors – 74

Free Sub Competition – Sunday 19th July: Congratulations to Claire McGonagle who took top spot in Sunday's Free Subscription competition with a super score of 40 points; ensuring she grabbed one of the most coveted prizes of the year – free membership for 2021 at Portsalon GC!

After early bogeys on the second and third holes, Claire came home in level-par for the remaining 15 holes, collecting birdies on 11th and 17th, for an excellent round of golf, continuing on a rich vein of form since she got back on the course post-Lockdown.

Winner: Claire McGonagle (5) – 40 pts BOT; Runner-up: Hugh Doherty (22) – 40 pts; Gross: Kevin McGonagle (5) – 31 gross pts; Third: Claire Ferry (15) – 39 pts BOT; Fourth: Sean Gibson 39 pts BOT. CSS: Men – 73 Ladies – 71

Club Results - Saturday 18th July – Members Stableford: Winner: Sean Forbes (7) – 36 pts; Runner-up: Liam Campbell (9) – 35 pts BOT; Gross: Jamie Foley (5) – 29 gross pts; Third: Sam Faulkner (12) – 35 pts. CSS:73

Portsalon Ladies

Congratulations to Claire McGonagle who won free membership for a year at Portsalon on Sunday last. Shooting 40pts, with her back nine including two birdies and six pars, she had the winning combination to edge out Hugh Doherty on a BOT. Well done Claire!

Ladies Open sponsored by Century Complex, Letterkenny: Congratulations to Cait Jacob, (28), 35pts BOT winner of the Ladies Open on Wednesday 15th July sponsored by Century Complex, Letterkenny. Runner-up was Eithne McMahon, Balmoral (30) with 35pts and third went to in-form Sarah Nicholl, (15), with 34pts. Visitors prize was won by Erin Bennett (30), Ballyliffin with 32pts. Many thanks to Century Complex Letterkenny for their support.

Wednesday 15th July – Ladies Stableford sponsored by Century Complex Letterkenny: Winner: Cait Jacob (28) – 35 pts BOT; Runner-up: Eithne McMahon (27) – 35 pts; Third: Sarah Nicholl (15) – 34 pts; First Nine: Anne Busch (26) – 18 pts; Second Nine: Marion O'Reilly (16) – 18 pts BOT; Visitor: Erin Bennett (30) – 32 pts BOT

Captains Golf & BBQ, Saturday 25th July: Lady Captain, Roseanne Logue and Mr Captain, Stephen Connolly invite all members to join them on Saturday 25th July for some golf and BBQ. On what traditionally have been pencilled in as one of our club majors will instead be celebrating our return to golf and play on such a fine course and be together as a Club during these unusual times. Best wishes to Roseanne and Stephen.

Final reminder that all ladies are asked to pay their levies before commencing play on Saturday 25th July.

Dates for your diaries: Members Competitions will resume from Friday 24th (Alt) and Sunday 26th July, Marie O’Donnell Competition: Portsalon Ladies lead by Team Captain Iris Condron will play Dunfanaghy in the coming weeks on a home and away basis. Donegal Shield, Saturday 12th September Ballybofey & Stranorlar GC.

REMEMBER book before you play, follow the Club’s Covid-19 rules and Return to Play protocols before, during and after your game. #InThisTogether

Rosapenna

Captains Day 2020: The 2020 joint Captains Day (Gents G.o.Y) took place last Saturday the 18th of July over the Old Tom Morris Links. The winner of Mr Barry McMenamin's Captain's Prize was Gary McClafferty (14*) with 41pts. The runner up was Louis Boyce (14*) with 39pts bot. The gross winner was James McNulty (7) with 29 gross pts. Third place was Paddy McKeague (25) with 39pts. The front nine winner was Drew Duncan (17*) with 20pts and the back nine winner was Gerard McCormack (21*) with 22pts. The Past Captain's prize was won by Michael McBride (14*) with 36pts. The committee prize was won by Pete McBride Snr (16) with 38pts. The last 4 holes prize was won by Albert Strain with 10pts bot. CSS 34pts.

Club Competition: The club competition on Sunday the 19th of July played over the Old Tom Morris Links was won by Denis Boyce (15) with 40pts, the runner up was Michael Bradley (6*) with 37pts bot. The gross winner was Thomas McMenamin (4) with 29 gross pts. Third place was was Patrick Carr (13*) with 37pts bot. * denotes adjusted handicap re mixed tee, this is a two shot increase to your standard handicap when playing from the blue markers.

Michael Bonner Singles Matchplay: All second round ties must be completed by Monday the 3rd of August, any ties not completed will be tossed.

Team Golf: Commiserations to the Pierce Purcell team, captained by Charlie McBride, who lost to Gweedore last Friday. All 3 away matches lost. Hard luck to our Junior Scratch Matchplay team who lost to Letterkenny on Monday night. Rosapenna won 3 of the 4 home matches but lost all 3 of the away matches.

Good luck to the Irish Senior Cup team captained by Frank Casey Jnr who take on Letterkenny (3 away/2 home) in the first round of the 2020 event this Thursday the 23rd of July at 5.00pm. Good luck to the Ulster Cup team who face Letterkenny on Friday the 24th (4 home/3 away). The matches will tee off from 4.00pm. Best wishes to the Jimmy Bruen team who take on Cruit Island (3 away/2 home) on Saturday the 25th at 2.30pm. This years team is captained by Peadar Boyce. Good luck to the Donegal League Team who play Portsalon in the 1st round on Sunday the 26th. There will be 3 matches contested away and 2 at home. Best wishes to the Junior Cup team who play Buncrana on Thursday the 30th, 4 matches away and 3 at home teeing off at 4.30pm.

Golfer of the Year: Last weekends Captains Prize was the first Golfer of the Year event with the follwoing players earning points - Gary McClafferty 12pts; Louis Boyce 10pts; Paddy McKeague 8pts; David Ladley 7pts; Pete McBride Snr 6pts; James McNulty 5pts; John Doran Jnr 4pts; Denis O'Kane 3pts; Shane Sweeney 2pts; Gerard McCormack 1pt

The next qualifying event is the Seiko Series Day 1 this coming Sunday the 26th of July. The entry fee to all G.o.Y events is €10.00 per player.

Upcoming Events - Thursday 23rd - Nine & Dine

Friday 24th - Generations Cup presented by Mary Devlin

Saturday 25th - Catherwood Trophy (Open Mixed Foursomes)

Sunday 26th - Seiko Series Day 1 (G.o.Y)

Michael Bonner Singles M'play - Round 2



Rosapenna Ladies

Saturday 18th July 2020 will be a memorable day in the history of Rosapenna Golf Club when Club Captain Barry McMenamin & Lady Captain Anne McKeague hosted a first ever joint Captains Day and what a success it turned out to be, despite Covid-19 restrictions.

Lady Captain Anne’s display of prizes were simply stunning and were keenly contested by the participants. However, despite many tales of woe and missed birdies, there can only ever be one winner and on this occasion, it was the ever consistent Ann Currie (19) who returned 35 points, beating Hon.Secretary Moya Larkin (23) on break of tie. Barbara Fox (11) won the gross prize with 21 gross points while Hazel Russell (18) also on 35 points was placed third after break of ties.

Sheila Breen (12) won the Committee Prize with 31 points. Kit Boyce (21) had 33 points to win Category 1 with Helena McBride (36) winning category 2 also on 33points. Front nine was won by Grania McGinty (36) 18 points and second nine winner was Claire Lenny (14) 20 points. Again, it’s a great testament to the Ladies club committee for the current eager participation in all events and a delight to see new faces each week in our winners enclosure. Well done everyone.

The July Monthly competition is ongoing with the Generations Cup presented by Mary Devlin taking place on Friday 24th July which is confined to adult/Junior members. The Annual Open Mixed Foursomes Catherwood Cup is next on Saturday 25 July.