Video: New Irish Elite boxing champ McShane returns to Letterkenny to hero's acclaim

Paddy McShane was welcomed back to Letterkenny on Sunday following his victory in the Irish Elite boxing championships at flyweight.
The 18-year-old was greeted by friends and family, coaches and mentors from Letterkenny ABC and we've put this video together of McShane, his dad and coach Rory, the President of the County Donegal Boxing Board Peter O'Donnell and Eamonn Coyle, who was the last member of the club to win an Elite National title, in his case at super-heavyweight, back in 1982.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.