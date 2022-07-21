This morning cattle were brought on a barge into Tory Island

Spirits were high this morning as a herd of hardy Galloway cattle were driven on a trailer onto a barge to be taken to Tory Island for the first time in almost thirty years.
There was a heavy media presence on the pier. The cattle are being brought to this unique location in conjunction with Corncrake/Traonach LIFE and will be the first cattle to inhabit the island for almost three decades.
During the mid-90’s a number of Shorthorn cattle were kept by a farmer on the island. A blessing of the cattle took place at the pier on Tory on arrival.
Tea and refreshments are being served in the Club house.
