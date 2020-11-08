WATCH: Great version of Home to Donegal sang beautifully by a very talented local musician

Contact
Every now and then you hear a voice that transports you - Darren Burke has that voice.
His version of the Home to Donegal is sure to hit a chord with people who cannot come home at this difficult time. This is a song that people who were far from home sang in Scotland, America, Australia - wherever their destined journeys brought them in search of work - while singing this song, it was certain they felt closer to where they came from.
The talented Portnoo-based singer uses stunning imagery in his well-produced video.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.