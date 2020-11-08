WATCH: Great version of Home to Donegal sang beautifully by a very talented local musician

Every now and then you hear a voice that transports you - Darren Burke has that voice.

His version of the Home to Donegal is sure to hit a chord with people who cannot come home at this difficult time. This is a song that people who were far from home sang in Scotland, America, Australia - wherever their destined journeys brought them in search of work - while singing this song, it was certain they felt closer to where they came from.

The talented Portnoo-based singer uses stunning imagery in his well-produced video.