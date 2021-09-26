Listen: Shane McGrath says Aodh Ruadh 'showed too much respect’ to Naomh Conaill before dramatic comeback

Shane McGrath said Aodh Ruadh were content enough to take the draw against Naomh Conaill this afternoon in miserable conditions seeing they trailed the Glenties side by nine points in the first half.

However, an excellent turnaround from Aodh Ruadh, who were playing their first Donegal SFC match in Ballyshannon since 2010 produced an excellent 1-10 to 2-7 draw for the current IFC holders and Division 2 champions.



“Maybe it’s the unknown and we wondered are we at that level,” McGrath said of the slow start. “We showed them a bit too much respect and we were maybe a bit weary. If you told us that we would go nine down and still draw we would be very happy with that.

“We had confidence in our own game and being only two down at half-time gave us confidence. It was nip and tuck in the last few minutes. You’re never going to get a handy free on those conditions in senior championship. We had chances to win the game but we’ll take the draw.

