Listen: 'It's a matter of getting back on the saddle' says Aodh Ruadh's Shane McGrath

Shane McGrath gave a frank enough assessment of where Aodh Ruadh are following their loss to St Eunan’s in the Donegal SFC on Sunday.

After the drama of a comeback from nine down to grab an unlikely draw against Naomh Conaill the week before, the Ballyshannon side were outscored by 12 points in the second half at O’Donnell Park having gone in 0-6 to 0-5 in arrears at the break before losing 2-14 to 0-7.

“We’re not as good as the result last week and not as bad as the result today,” the Aodh Ruadh joint-captain said afterwards. “We’re probably in the middle. It’s our first year. There’s a lot of learning to take from that. The point last week means if we can get the win next week five points will be enough.

“We didn’t get to the levels we got to last week and the lads knew that. Look, that's the way of this championship so it’s a matter of getting back on the saddle and back at it.”

With Ardara their guests in the final series of group games, Aodh Ruadh know that a home win will guarantee them a spot in the last eight of the competition, which they are competing in for the first time since 2010. McGrath feels his side need to improve to ensure that happens.

“There was a bit of a breeze there and perhaps we should’ve kicked on more,” he added. “We kicked away some silly ball. Maybe we went for a long ball a bit too much. Eunan’s are a good side and they can open you up. We pressed high up the pitch and they got through us a few times. We didn’t bring the same intensity as last week. We were nowhere good enough today.”