REACTION: 'Ten points from 5 games is more than acceptable' - McEleney

Finn Harps lost for the first time this season when Johnny Kenny's goal was enough to give Sligo Rovers a 1-0 victory in Saturday night's North West derby at the Showgrounds.

It was tough on Harps who had more than matched their opponents on a night when a costly mistake by goalkeeper Mark Anthony McGinley allowed Kenny in for the winner.

Harps return to action on Tuesday night with a trip to Longford Town, then on Friday they face St. Patrick's Athletic in Ballybofey.

Harps defender Shane McEleney offered his thoughts after the game to reporter Diarmaid Doherty, and he said the game in Longford offers the Donegal side an immediate chance to bounce back.