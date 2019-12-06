Gallery: Ballyshannon Agricultural Show Annual Christmas Sale in Dorrians Hotel

The Ballyshannon Agricultural Show held their Annual Christmas Sale in Dorrians Hotel on Sunday.

A massive selection of high quality homebaking, crafts and decorations were on sale to raise funds for the running of the Ballyshannon Agricultural Show day in August next year.

Cakes and mince pies were in abundance as people flocked to the sale which opened at 1pm and a lot of goodies were snatched up, during the sale and in the weeks leading up to it tickets were on sale for a raffle that had some amazing prizes.

The 1st prize was a coach trip for two people to the Royal Highland Show in Scotland and the lucky winner was Susan O'Donnell, 2nd prize was tickets to Castle Adventure Open Farm Christmas experience won by Una Byrne, 3rd prize was a Christmas hamper won by Chloe Kane, 4th prize was a drinks hamper won by Ann Britton, 5th prize was a men's beauty hamper won by Tony Loughlin.

Sixth prize was a woman’s beauty hamper won by Pauline Kane and 7th prize was a luxury Christmas Cake won by Shorliath Maguire.

The Ballyshannon Agricultural Show committee would like to thank everyone who attended the Christmas Cake Sale and to all our bakers and crafters and all the volunteers who helped out on the day or any other way to make it a success that it was.

They would also like to thank all the sponsors of prizes and the management and staff at Dorrians Imperial Hotel.