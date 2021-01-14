Every inch the perfect Donegal farmhouse on an elevated island site

A stunning farmhouse which sits on an elevated site on Inch Island is being offered for sale by private treaty by Crana Property.

It goes without saying that the panoramic views surrounding this property are superb during all seasons. Inch island is around 13 square kilometres in area and it lies in Lough Swilly, just off the south-western coast of Inishowen near the village of Burnfoot.

Inch Island is connected to the mainland by a causeway road, known as the Inch Banks.

Tranquility

The detached farmhouse is home to six or seven bedrooms depending on the needs of the new owner(s) and is set in approximately three acres of peaceful and tranquil countryside.

The property is approached via a winding private driveway. Those who drive towards the century-old property will discover the beauty of the countryside at every turn.

Nestled within the landscape this property is deemed to be in immaculate condition throughout.

With five double bedrooms, two single rooms, three reception rooms and a cosy large family kitchen there is ample space within this property for the larger family.

The property also lends itself to smaller families and indeed individuals who enjoy ample space.

Some of the rooms can be used solely for your own favourite hobbies and past-times.

Parking is also available at the property.



Love of books and study

The farmhouse also has the added benefit of a self-contained basement library area which can also be used as a study room.

The advertisement for this property on daft.ie describes it as follows: “This bright and pretty family home is ideal for those searching for a country idyll, while maintaining easy links for commuting to both Derry city and Buncrana.”

Moress Farm is just 10 minutes from Derry City and twenty minutes from Derry city airport which makes it ideal for those who need to travel, a lot, for work and for those who enjoyto travel.

Inch Wildfowl Reserve is within walking distance from Moress farm and features an eight-kilometre looped walk, catering for outdoor recreational activity including walking, running and cycling. This scenic pathway follows around the lake edge and offers panoramic views of the surrounding agricultural landscape and wetlands.

This property comes onto the market with a price tag of €450,000.

If you would like to inquire about this property, pleases call Crana Property on 074 93 61031.