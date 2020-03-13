A snapshot of supermarkets in Donegal

There was little evidence of any panic buying or stockpiling in Donegal town this evening as shoppers went about their business in a normal fashion.

In the supermarkets, we visited, SuperValu and Aldi, shelves were either stocked fully or in the process of being topped up. In spite of rumours to the contrary, one humourous shop assistant was keen to highlight that there was no shortage of toilet paper but a glut of St. Patrick's Day paraphernalia!

He did, however, comment saying; "When the news broke yesterday it was crazy but it settled down pretty quickly. I think it was a combination of the fact that many felt that they might not have enough food with the kids being at home all day and a fear that shops would not be re-stocking.

"All of the main stores in the town have in the region of three overnight deliveries and our staff were in since six o'clock this morning replenishing the shelves. We are all working well together for the overall good."