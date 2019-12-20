Donegal family celebrates Golden Wedding Anniversary in unique style

A Donegal man celebrated his parents' Golden Wedding Anniversary in a unique way.

Kristian Shortt from Redcastle in Inishowen built what he described as a "lovely little summer trail and getaway" at the family home in the peninsula.

Speaking to Donegal Now, Kristian said: "I built a lovely little summer trail and get away for my parents' 50th Wedding Anniversary, which fell on November 30, 2019.

"I threw an opening party for this quaint little spot on their actual anniversary. Although, initially, it might have seemed like a little bit of a left field way of celebrating, it was actually very, very delightful. I wanted my parents' milestone anniversary to be different and special.

"It is also something, which will get documented in my daughter, Abbi's 'Eternal Memory Book' which is now touching 3,000 pages. The book will be 5,000 pages when it is completed and will be one of the most iconic artefacts of our time. It is filled with stories such as the Golden Wedding Anniversary celebrations. I love to fill this book with all sorts of varied celebrations and extraordinary acts of creation that defy the norm.

"With such stories like this, I wish to push the envelope in the realms of creation and provide a vision to my daughter and to others that 'normal' is boring and true happiness and zest in life can be found in doing things, which could be considered atypical or could raise an eyebrow - that is the beauty of creation! And this story and this little alcove has it all. It is called Picnik Nook and Bosco's Way. There is a pathway leading off the lawn into Picnik Nook, which comprises a picnic bench, along with wind chimes, hippie style. This leads to Bosco's Way, a place for my elderly father to rest his legs along his walks," said Kristian.

Kristian named the walk 'Bosco's Way' because 'Bosco' is his father's middle name.

He added: "It is a very old, traditional name, further adding to the uniqueness of the whole project. And, as it was opened on my father's milestone anniversary, with him cutting the ribbon with his grandchildren, it is fitting to name it 'Bosco's Way.'

"The Golden Anniversary party was 'Picnic' themed, with sandwiches galore.

"My dad, the well-known Frank Shortt, spent 3 years in prison at 65 years old, so he was well on for doing such an eccentric celebration. This sort of stuff is just not done in the winter time, especially in December, when may hide indoors in the heat, which is why I think the whole event is so uplifting. The weather is really only a barrier if you allow it to be.

"The before and after pictures have to be seen to be believed," said Kristian.