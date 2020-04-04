FLASHBACK: St Oran's National School 25th anniversary 2009

DonegalLive is again going down memory lane, this time to 2009 and St Oran's National School, Cockhill as the school celebrated its 25th anniversary.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.