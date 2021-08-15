GALLERY: Coffee morning fundraiser for Muff Community Park wheelchair accessible swing

A coffee morning fundraiser for a wheelchair accessible swing in Muff Community Park was held this week in Warrenview Manor.
PHOTOS: Kevin Callaghan
