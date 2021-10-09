Search

09/10/2021

Fall in number of catches as anglers report 'poor' season on Crana

Increase in new and junior anglers joining Buncrana Anglers' Association in recent months

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Email:

catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

The salmon fishing season on the river Crana, which has just ended, has been described as “poor compared to last year” by Pat Kane of the Buncrana Anglers' Association.

“The season is over for salmon but the trout season does not finish until October 12,” Mr Kane told Inish Times.

“The overall view of this season, compared to last year, is poor. I am aware of 78 salmon caught and released this season, which is down by more than 60% compared to last year. As for sea trout, it is the worst season I have ever known.

“However, on the positive side, last year, spawning was the best on record, from December 2020 to January 2021, with well over redds (salmon nests).

“It takes up to four or five years for a salmon egg to reach the adult stage of a full-grown salmon to return to the river of its birth. So we at Buncrana Anglers' Association have to thank Inland Fisheries Ireland for their outstanding work in protecting the salmon stocks in the Crana River last year.

“We also have to thank the landowners along the Crana, who enabled Buncrana Anglers' Association to gain access to carry out enhancement works, the likes of improvement to spawning beds and nursery area projects, last year and this year gone by,” Mr Kane said.

Mr Kane was heartened by the increased number of new anglers fishing the Crana.

“It was great to see the increase in the number of new anglers who don't mind releasing the salmon after they have caught them. There has also been an increase in the number of young anglers joining the Buncrana Anglers' Association this season.

“The best fish landed weighed 12lb and was landed by Tucker Doherty. Some of the other lucky anglers were: Calum Curran and his brother, Jake, along with their pals, James Crawford and Ronan B Cullen, who are all junior members. Brothers, Conchur and Luke McSheffrey, Mickey McGrory, Karl McGee, Caolan Doherty, Alfie McGovern, Robbie Gillespie and Ian McShane, also caught fish this season.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media